Bengal govt asks all hospitals to set up isolation ward for suspected COVID-19 patients

The health department in West Bengal has directed all hospitals to set up an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus cases, and ensure that patients are in stable condition before transferring them to a dedicated COVID-19 facility, a senior official said on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:29 IST
The health department in West Bengal has directed all hospitals to set up an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus cases, and ensure that patients are in stable condition before transferring them to a dedicated COVID-19 facility, a senior official said on Friday. The department has also said that hospitals should not discharge any COVID-19 patient in need of medical attention without getting an assurance of admission from a facility, earmarked for treating such cases.

"Every hospital has been advised to arrange isolation ward for suspected Covid-19 patients. The hospitals have been asked to make sure that the patients are in stable condition before transferring them to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. "All hospitals and nursing homes have been told not to discharge Covid-19 positive patients requiring medical attention without assured admission in a COVID-19 hospital," the advisory issued by the department said.

Families of COVID-19 patients in the state have complained that several medical establishments were refusing treatment upon failure to make an advance payment. "A referral case summary should be attached during the transfer of patients," said the advisory, prepared in accordance with the suggestions of a team of experts that recently visited several COVID-19 hospitals in the state.

Incidentally, the government, in an order last week, barred private hospitals from charging more than 20 per cent of the estimated cost of treatment or Rs 50,000, whichever is less, during the time of admission..

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

