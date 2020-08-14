Trump says he would agree to $25 billion for Postal Service if Democrats make concessions

Trump says he would agree to $25 billion for Postal Service if Democrats make concessionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:28 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would agree to up to $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service if Democratic lawmakers make concessions.
"Sure, if they give us what they want," Trump said at a news briefing. He again blamed Democrats for what he described as "blocking" aid for Americans after talks on coronavirus relief efforts stalled in Congress.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- US Postal Service
- Congress
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
2020 Watch: And the Democratic veepstakes winner is?
China sidelines Pakistan govt, manipulates law to acquire control over democratic, economic system: Report
Federal govt must again seek death penalty for Boston bomber, says Donald Trump
Leading Democratic VP contender Bass defends stance on Cuba
US will continue to invest in strategic partnership with India, says proposed Democratic Party Platform