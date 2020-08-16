Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nebraska school district cancels classes as staff catch coronavirus

A Nebraska school district said on Saturday it had canceled classes after staff members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest state to see instruction disrupted after resuming in-person learning. Three staff members have the virus that causes COVID-19 and 24 more are in quarantine for exposure in the Broken Bow School District about 190 miles (300 km) west of Omaha, superintendent Darren Tobey said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:59 IST
Nebraska school district cancels classes as staff catch coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Flicker

A Nebraska school district said on Saturday it had canceled classes after staff members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest state to see instruction disrupted after resuming in-person learning.

Three staff members have the virus that causes COVID-19 and 24 more are in quarantine for exposure in the Broken Bow School District about 190 miles (300 km) west of Omaha, superintendent Darren Tobey said in a statement. Preschool and grade 6 to 12 classes are canceled until Aug. 24. President Donald Trump has made reopening schools a re-election campaign issue, threatening to pull federal funding if institutions fail to do so, but resumption of classroom teaching ran into trouble in several states this week.

Broken Bow's cancellation followed the closure of schools in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama in recent days as students and staff were infected or forced to self-isolate. There is no national plan for school reopening, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has urged districts to resume in-person classes when they consider it safe.

That has led to a patchwork of policies, ranging from Republican Governor Pete Ricketts saying it was safe to resume in-person learning in Nebraska to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delaying classes until Sept. 8 in New Mexico. Adding to confusion are states like Arizona, where Republican Governor Doug Ducey set voluntary health benchmarks for when schools should reopen but left the final decision up to districts.

In an interview with KTAR News, Arizona school superintendent Kathy Hoffman on Thursday called the situation "toxic," with some districts disregarding the benchmarks and reopening on Monday, "putting their staff and their teachers' lives at risk." One such Phoenix district was forced to cancel its reopening after staff said it was unsafe and called in sick for Monday. (Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by William Mallard)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested in connection with Sudiksha Bhati's death case: Police

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student here, police said on Sunday. Sudiksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagars Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandsh...

23 held, drugs seized by Goa Police from rave party

Twenty-three people, including 3 foreigners, were arrested after Goa Police busted a rave party at a villa in Vagator in North Goa and allegedly seized drugs worth over Rs 9 lakhs. The raid was conducted after the police received informatio...

S.Korea accuses religious sect leader as COVID-19 cases surge

South Korea accused the leader of a religious sect on Sunday of violating self-isolation rules and obstructing investigations into the countrys biggest outbreak of new coronavirus in five months.South Korea on Sunday reported 279 new cases ...

Soccer-Inconsistent Sydney still confident of clinching A-League title

Premier Plate winners Sydney FC remain confident they can win their fifth A-League title as the regular season looks ahead to its final match before the playoffs begin next weekend. Sydney were beaten 2-1 by Western United FC on Saturday to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020