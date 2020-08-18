Left Menu
Pelosi: Democrats willing to cut COVID-19 bill in half to get a deal

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an agreement on new legislation with the White House and Republicans. "We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said in an online interview with Politico.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an agreement on new legislation with the White House and Republicans. "We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said in an online interview with Politico. "We're willing to cut our bill in half to meet the needs right now. We'll take it up again in January. We'll see them again in January. But for now, we can cut the bill in half."

It was not clear whether her remarks spelled out a new position for coronavirus aid negotiations with the White House. The Democratic-led House passed legislation with over $3 trillion in relief in May. This month, Democrats offered to reduce that sum by $1 trillion, but the White House rejected it.

