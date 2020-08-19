Left Menu
Polish hospital says it'll soon run out of beds

The director of a major Polish hospital has warned that his facility is at risk of running out of beds for coronavirus patients. He says, “With such an upward trend that has continued for many days, we will soon run out of places.” He said he was also concerned about a further rise of infections once schools reopen on September 1.

The director of a major Polish hospital has warned that his facility is at risk of running out of beds for coronavirus patients. The country of 38 million has so far registered some 58,000 cases and 1,900 deaths, numbers which are far lower than many countries in western Europe. However, infections have been rising for weeks, with around 700 new cases per day -- up from 200-300 earlier in the summer.

Marcin Jędrychowski, director of the University Hospital in Krakow, the largest and most modern facility in Poland, told the news portal Onet that his hospital has already been forced to select patients and admit only the most severe cases. He says, “With such an upward trend that has continued for many days, we will soon run out of places.” He said he was also concerned about a further rise of infections once schools reopen on September 1.

