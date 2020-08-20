Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballots; NY teachers threaten job action if schools repoen and more

After a meeting with Russia's ambassador to Mexico, Viktor Koronelli, Ebrard said on Twitter that he had communicated Mexico's interest that phase three should be carried out "so as to have the vaccine as soon as possible in Mexico." American Indians, Alaska Natives hit harder by COVID-19, U.S. CDC says American Indians and Alaska Natives have been hit harder by COVID-19 than the U.S. white population and have been more likely to become infected by the novel coronavirus at a younger age, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 02:29 IST
Health News Roundup: Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballots; NY teachers threaten job action if schools repoen and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballots

New York teachers threaten job action if schools reopen without more COVID testing

New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or take other job or legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before the system's scheduled reopening next month. The warning by the United Federation of Teachers, which represents the city's 133,000 public school teachers, could delay Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to provide a mix of in-classroom and online learning beginning Sept 10.

On Facebook, health-misinformation 'superspreaders' rack up billions of views: report

Misleading health content has racked up an estimated 3.8 billion views on Facebook Inc over the past year, peaking during the COVID-19 pandemic, advocacy group Avaaz said in a new report https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/facebook_threat_health on Wednesday. The report found that content from 10 "superspreader" sites sharing health misinformation had almost four times as many Facebook views in April 2020 as equivalent content from the sites of 10 leading health institutions, such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 link to type 1 diabetes probed; breathalyzer screening shows promise

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Study suggests possible coronavirus link to type 1 diabetes.

Exclusive: Germany, France want more funding, power for WHO as part of sweeping reforms

Germany and France want to give more money and power to the World Health Organisation after the COVID-19 pandemic underscored long-standing financial and legal weaknesses at the U.N. agency, an internal document seen by Reuters shows. The proposed reforms could already be discussed at the WHO in mid-September, three officials familiar with the talks told Reuters, in a fast timeline that would confirm the two European powers' growing concerns about the organization, which they also see as excessively subject to external influences.

U.S. to let pharmacists vaccinate kids as lockdowns slash immunization levels

The U.S. government said on Wednesday pharmacists would be allowed to administer routine vaccines to children, calling a drop in immunization from lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus a "public health threat." The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the plan on Wednesday, as children across the country return to daycare, schools, and colleges.

J&J strikes $6.5 billion deal for autoimmune disease specialist Momenta

Johnson & Johnson agreed to buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $6.5 billion on Wednesday, to bolster its portfolio of drugs for hard-to-treat autoimmune diseases. The acquisition, latest in a recent spate of healthcare deals, comes just days after France's Sanofi struck a $3.7 billion deal to buy Principia Biopharma Inc for its pipeline of autoimmune disease treatments.

Mexico tells Russia it is eager to have coronavirus vaccine

Mexico has told Moscow it is eager to have Russia's coronavirus vaccine once phase three testing for the product is complete, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday. After a meeting with Russia's ambassador to Mexico, Viktor Koronelli, Ebrard said on Twitter that he had communicated Mexico's interest that phase three should be carried out "so as to have the vaccine as soon as possible in Mexico."

American Indians, Alaska Natives hit harder by COVID-19, U.S. CDC says

American Indians and Alaska Natives have been hit harder by COVID-19 than the U.S. white population and have been more likely to become infected by the novel coronavirus at a younger age, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed on Wednesday. The incidence of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among people identified as American Indians or Alaska Natives was 3.5 times that of non-Hispanic whites, making them one of the racial and ethnic minority groups at highest risk, according to the study based on data from 23 U.S. states from Jan. 22 to July 3.

U.S. CDC reports 171,012 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,172 to 171,012 and reported 5,460,429 cases, an increase of 39,318 cases from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 18 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2E5TG88)

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-A state-by-state look at some of the U.S. Postal Service's cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has halted a controversial cost-cutting program that slowed mail delivery ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, which could see a doubling in the number of ballots cast by mail because of the novel coronavirus p...

FACTBOX-Biden running mate Harris, former president Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Bidens running mate. Also speaking are former Pre...

Carpenter's slam help Cardinals trounce Cubs

Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam before the St. Louis Cardinals even recorded an out Wednesday afternoon and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Cardinals cruised past the host Chicago Cubs 9-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader...

'Watershed moment': Corporate America looks to hire more Black people

U.S. companies are showing a surge of interest in hiring Black employees, a trend linked to the Black Lives Matter movement that raises questions of whether it marks a lasting change in diversity of the U.S. workforce, experts say.An influx...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020