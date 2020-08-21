New Zealand defers lockdown decision as it reports new COVID-19 cases

New Zealand defers lockdown decision as it reports new COVID-19 casesReuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 07:08 IST
New Zealand on Friday reported 11 new cases of coronavirus, and put off a decision about easing restrictions in its biggest city of Auckland to next week.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would announce on Monday whether the government would ease alert level 3 restrictions enforced in Auckland, and level 2 measures in the rest of the country. Of the new COVID-19 cases, nine were in the community while two were imported.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Jacinda Ardern
- Auckland
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Homemade bombs damage ATM at New Zealand mall
Sailing-New Zealand to join SailGP fleet with Burling and Tuke
New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination
New Zealand Prime Minister visits Hindu temple, relishes Indian food
New Zealand records 100 days without domestic virus case but warns against complacency