Left Menu
Development News Edition

British public debt tops 2 trillion pounds for first time

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:57 IST
British public debt tops 2 trillion pounds for first time

Britain's public debt has surpassed 2 trillion pounds ($2.65 trillion) for the first time, underscoring the challenge for finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is under pressure to give even more emergency support for the pandemic-hit economy. Net debt in July, excluding public banks, rose to 2.004 trillion pounds. That's equivalent to 100.5% of Britain's economic output, the highest since 1961 when the country was still struggling with the costs of fighting World War Two.

The debt surge reflects a huge increase in government spending, ranging from its massive coronavirus job subsidy scheme and tax cuts to discounts for restaurant diners, as well the hit to tax revenues from a nationwide lockdown. Debt has leapt by about 200 billion pounds since the coronavirus crisis engulfed Britain.

Sunak said the crisis had put the public finances under significant strain, but without the government's huge spending spree things would have been far worse. "Today’s figures are a stark reminder that we must return our public finances to a sustainable footing over time, which will require taking difficult decisions," he said.

"It is also why we are taking action now to support the growth and jobs which pay for our public services." Britain's budget forecasters warned last month that debt would pass the 2 trillion-pound mark this year before continuing its sharp rise to 2.5 trillion pounds in the 2022/23 financial year and to 2.6 trillion pounds by the mid-2020s.

Sunak is due to announce his latest plans for the economy in an annual budget speech in the autumn when unemployment is expected to be rising sharply. His job protection scheme, which has so far cost 35 billion pounds, is due to expire at the end of October and he is facing calls from unions, the opposition Labour Party and many business leaders to come up with alternative forms of support.

"The priority for the Chancellor (finance minister) going forward should be to prioritise limiting the depth of the economic crisis, particularly given record low borrowing costs and the risk of a post-furloughing rise in unemployment," Charlie McCurdy, an economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said. Britain's borrowing costs were little changed after Friday's data.

"Only once the recovery is secured should the Chancellor turn to tackling the deficit, with tax rises needing to be a key plank of that plan," McCurdy said. Borrowing in the April-July period surged to 150.5 billion pounds, almost three times borrowing by the government during the previous financial year as a whole.

In July alone, borrowing was 26.7 billion pounds, the smallest since the lockdown began and the figure for June was revised down by 6 billion pounds. But the Office for National Statistics said it had revised up its estimate for the deficit in the 2019/20 financial year to 56.6 billion pounds, leaving it nearly 8 billion pounds higher than originally thought.

As well as the surge in spending and lower tax revenues, debt as a share of gross domestic product has also been pushed up by the sharp contraction in the size of Britain's economy during the coronavirus lockdown. ($1 = 0.7547 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-U.S.-based Dorilton Capital buys Williams F1 team

Former Formula One champions Williams have been sold to U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital, they announced on Friday with a statement that marked the end of an era for the family-owned team. They will continue to race under...

With highest-ever single day Covid recoveries of 62,282, India's recovery rate reaches 74.28 pc

With 62,282 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed. With a total of 21,58,946 recoveries, Indias re...

Thailand to allow long-stay tourists in island of Phuket from October

Thailand will allow foreign tourists to visit for longer stays from October, a senior official said on Friday, as the government tries to revive a key economic sector that has been devasted by the coronavirus pandemic.Tourists will have to ...

Researchers developing kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection

With the support of the Department of Science and Technology DST, researchers are developing an aptamer-based affordable diagnostic kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection, a statement said on Friday. The Birla ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020