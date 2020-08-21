Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death rate in Nanded down to 3.3 per cent: Collector

Contact tracing and detection of infection among senior citizens has helped bring down the COVID-19 death rate in Maharashtra's Nanded district to 3.3 per cent from 5 per cent, collector Vipin Itankar said on Friday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:03 IST
COVID-19 death rate in Nanded down to 3.3 per cent: Collector

Contact tracing and detection of infection among senior citizens has helped bring down the COVID-19 death rate in Maharashtra's Nanded district to 3.3 per cent from 5 per cent, collector Vipin Itankar said on Friday. The district administration had kicked off a campaign called "Come forward Nandedkar", encouraging people to reach out to treatment facilities and get examined, the collector told PTI.

During this campaign, several senior citizens were examined and treated in the comfort of their homes, he said. "We also constituted a team to carry a medico- administrative audit of deaths to find out what caused the delay in early detection of critical cases," Dr Itankar said.

Testing in containment areas was prioritised, he said, adding that bed capacity for critical patients in the government-run facilities has been increased to 130 and 80 more will be added in the next 10 days. "Our aim is to carry out 1 lakh antigen tests, of which 20,000 have already been conducted," Dr Itankar said.

With consistent efforts, the death rate in the district has come down to 3.3 percent from the earlier 5 per cent, he said. Meanwhile, the detection of 115 new cases on Thursday has taken the COVID-19 tally in Nanded to 4,670.

The district has recorded 160 deaths, while 2,803 patients have recovered from the infection so far, a release here stated..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC report on Jamia violence states police action not handled professionally, observes Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the National Human Rights Commission NHRC report did not given a clean chit to anyone in the violence that took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The report also...

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 profit falls to Rs 273 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 273 crore in the quarter ended June, down from Rs 790 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 2,575 crore in Q1 FY21 ...

Irish county to remain under lockdown, business body told

Irelands public health officials have recommended that strict COVID-19 restrictions should remain in place in one of the three counties where they were reimposed two weeks ago, the health minister was quoted as telling local businesses. Ire...

Bista gets NOC from MCA for likely move to Uttarakhand

Promising opener Jay Bista has been given a No Objection Certificate NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association for a likely move to Uttarakhand. We have issued him the NOC on Friday afternoon after he had applied for it earlier this week. But...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020