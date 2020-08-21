Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain seeks to shut brothels to curb coronavirus contagion

Many brothels operate in the country as hotels or other lodging establishments. Montero said the same rules that apply to nightclubs should be imposed on brothels, while her ministry was working on regulation to protect people from sexual exploitation.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:23 IST
Spain seeks to shut brothels to curb coronavirus contagion

Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero has asked regions to order the closure of brothels in a bid to prevent new coronavirus outbreaks, a week after the government shut most nightlife establishments and imposed various other restrictions. The ministry has sent a letter asking "regions to specifically act on places where prostitution is exercised, like brothels", she told radio station RNE on Friday.

Brothels operate in a legal grey area in Spain, which makes regulating their activities tricky, a ministry spokesman said. Prostitution is tolerated in Spain while sexual exploitation and pimping are illegal. Many brothels operate in the country as hotels or other lodging establishments.

Montero said the same rules that apply to nightclubs should be imposed on brothels, while her ministry was working on regulation to protect people from sexual exploitation. She did not specify whether she was considering an outright ban on prostitution, as some people advocate, or to regulate the activity and give legal protection to sex workers.

With more than 377,000 total cases and nearly 29,000 deaths, Spain is grappling with one of Europe's most severe coronavirus epidemics, marked by a recent new increase in infections. Nightlife venues and informal parties have been linked to several clusters of infection since Spain emerged from a strict lockdown at the end of June.

At least one cluster had been linked to prostitution, according to the equality ministry.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors suspect suicide in death of suspended VW employee

German prosecutors are treating the death of a man believed to have played a role in a dispute between Volkswagen and Bosnian supplier group Prevent as a likely suicide, they said on Friday. Prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said last...

Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on a battleship in Pearl Harbor next month to mark the 75th anniversary of...

Postmaster says 'sacred duty' to ensure timely election mail

Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday said its his sacred duty to ensure election mail delivery as a Senate committee digs into disruptions and changes in postal operations being made just as millions of Americans...

Negative coronavirus report must for Punjab legislators to attend Assembly session

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday said that the latest coronavirus negative report is mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. The as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020