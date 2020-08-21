Over one lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in WB : Health bulletin

Left Menu
Over one lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal after 3,082 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, accordimg to a bulletin released by the state health department said. The toll reached 2,689 after 55 people succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. The number of active cases rose to 27,804, it said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:37 IST
Over one lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal after 3,082 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, accordimg to a bulletin released by the state health department said. The discharge percentage in the state improved to 76.89 per cent as a total of 1,01,871 people have so far recovered from the disease, it said.

The COVID-19 tally reached 1,32,364 after the biggest single-day spike of 3,245 new cases of the contagion was reported, it added. The toll reached 2,689 after 55 people succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases rose to 27,804, it said. Since Thursday 36,229 samples have been tested in West Bengal, it added.

