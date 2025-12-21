Left Menu

Zelenskiy Pushes for Broader European Consultations

President Zelenskiy of Ukraine called for broader discussions with European partners following meetings between U.S. and Ukrainian teams in Florida. He highlighted the rapid cooperation between the teams and his communication with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

Updated: 21-12-2025 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has urged for broader consultations with European allies, following recent discussions held in Florida between U.S. and Ukrainian teams. His call for expanded dialogue underscores the urgency of the situation, as emphasized in a statement on the Telegram messenger.

Zelenskiy noted the swift progress being made between the involved parties, highlighting a rapid pace of cooperation. This accelerated momentum is seen as vital in navigating the complex challenges currently facing Ukraine.

In a bid to strengthen international collaboration, President Zelenskiy also engaged in dialogue with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere. This conversation underscores the broader European involvement sought by Ukraine in addressing ongoing geopolitical developments.

