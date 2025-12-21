Tragedy Strikes South African Pub: Mass Shooting Leaves Nine Dead

In a tragic incident, nine people were killed and ten others injured after gunmen opened fire at a pub in Bekkersdal, South Africa, early Sunday morning. The shooting highlights the ongoing crisis of gun violence in the nation.

The attack occurred just before 1 am, involving about 12 suspects who used a white mini-bus and a silver sedan to escape after randomly firing at patrons. This mass shooting is the second in the country within three weeks, raising concerns among citizens and officials.

Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations have launched a manhunt in collaboration with the Crime Detection Tracing Unit. South Africa, with one of the world's highest homicide rates, continues to grapple with the prevalence of illegal firearms despite stringent control laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)