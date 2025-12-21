Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes South African Pub: Mass Shooting Leaves Nine Dead

Nine individuals were killed and ten injured in a mass shooting at a pub in Bekkersdal, South Africa. A group of suspects opened fire on patrons, marking the second major shooting in three weeks. This highlights South Africa's ongoing struggle with gun violence despite significant gun control laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a tragic incident, nine people were killed and ten others injured after gunmen opened fire at a pub in Bekkersdal, South Africa, early Sunday morning. The shooting highlights the ongoing crisis of gun violence in the nation.

The attack occurred just before 1 am, involving about 12 suspects who used a white mini-bus and a silver sedan to escape after randomly firing at patrons. This mass shooting is the second in the country within three weeks, raising concerns among citizens and officials.

Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations have launched a manhunt in collaboration with the Crime Detection Tracing Unit. South Africa, with one of the world's highest homicide rates, continues to grapple with the prevalence of illegal firearms despite stringent control laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

