New Zealand extends coronavirus curbs in largest city

New Zealand extends coronavirus curbs in largest cityReuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:03 IST
New Zealand will extend the current coronavirus restrictions in its largest city of Auckland until Sunday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
An abrupt resurgence of COVID-19 about two weeks ago in Auckland prompted Ardern to put the city's 1.7 million residents in a lockdown, forcing businesses to close and schools to shut. The lockdown was due to expire on Wednesday.
Ardern said everyone using public transport under level two restrictions or above will be required to wear masks or any face covering to contain the spread of the virus.
