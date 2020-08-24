France sticks to forecast of 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire

France sticks to forecast of 11% economic contraction, says Le MaireReuters | Paris | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:52 IST
The French government is sticking to its forecast for an 11% contraction of the French economy this year because of uncertainty over the outlook for the global economy, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.
Asked about a forecast from the national statistics agency for a 9% contraction this year, Le Maire said on RTL radio that "for now, we confirm the figure of a minus 11% recession".
"While there has been a strong recovery in May-June, between now and year-end there is still a lot of uncertainty, notably Brexit, the U.S. election and the new Chinese five-year plan. All that will weigh on world trade and therefore on French growth," he said.
