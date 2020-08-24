Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy begins testing potential COVID-19 vaccine on volunteers

Italy kicked off human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, joining a global effort to develop a response to the virus which has shown signs of resurging in Europe. Other countries in Europe have seen even bigger jumps as tight restrictions and social distancing measures imposed earlier in the year have been eased.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:26 IST
Italy begins testing potential COVID-19 vaccine on volunteers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy kicked off human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, joining a global effort to develop a response to the virus which has shown signs of resurging in Europe. Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani institute, a hospital specializing in infectious diseases will conduct trials on 90 volunteers over the coming weeks, with the hope a vaccine may be available by spring of next year.

Francesco Vaia, health director of the Spallanzani hospital, told Reuters the first patient will be monitored for four hours before being allowed to go home where he will be kept under observation for 12 weeks. "We will see if it produces any side effects and if it produces neutralizing antibodies," Vaia said, adding the second phase of testing will take place in countries with higher infection rates, like Mexico and Brazil.

"If we are able to be fast, we will have the first shots on the market next spring," Vaia added. The potential vaccine, called GRAd-COV2, was developed by ReiThera, a company based in Rome. The Lazio region, around the Italian capital, said in a statement early trials, including on animals, had delivered positive results.

Potential vaccines are undergoing trials in a number of different countries including India, Britain, Russia and China, as scientists have raced to unpick the secrets of a virus that emerged less than a year ago. "Our country's minds and research are at the service of the global challenge to defeat COVID," Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Facebook announcing the start of the trial.

Italy, one of Europe's worst-hit countries with more than 35,000 deaths, saw the epidemic peak between March and April before the outbreak appeared to be on the retreat. But it has since seen a surge in new cases with more than 1,000 recorded on both Saturday and Sunday. Other countries in Europe have seen even bigger jumps as tight restrictions and social distancing measures imposed earlier in the year have been eased.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia opens inquest into foreign teen's death near resort

A Malaysian coroner began an inquest Monday into the death of a French-Irish teen, a year after her body was found near a nature resort where she vanished while on holiday. Nora Anne Quoirins disappearance from her familys cottage at the Du...

India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, tests per million scale new peak of 26,016

Indias COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in Indias COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by ti...

Goyal directs DFFCIL to speed up project to compensate for loss of time

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce Industry, today reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited DFCCIL. During the meeting, the senior officials informed the current status of the project....

Nabard launches credit guarantee programme for NBFC-MFIs

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Nabard on Monday said it has introduced a dedicated debt and credit guarantee product to ensure unhindered flow of credit in rural areas hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The product- Stru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020