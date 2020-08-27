Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Tricky moment" for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of COVID-19 - WHO

Europe is entering a "tricky moment" with the new school year, and while classrooms have not played a major role in spreading coronavirus, there is growing evidence of youth infecting others at social gatherings, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:16 IST
"Tricky moment" for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of COVID-19 - WHO

Europe is entering a "tricky moment" with the new school year, and while classrooms have not played a major role in spreading coronavirus, there is growing evidence of youth infecting others at social gatherings, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Throughout the summer, countries on the continent have recorded higher numbers of COVID-19 infections among young people, Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a news briefing.

"It may be that the younger people are not necessarily going to die from it, but it's a tornado with a long tail. It's a multi-organ disease, so the virus is really attacking the lungs, but also the heart and other organs," Kluge said. "Younger people, particularly with the winter coming, will be in closer contact with the elder population," he said.

Older people and at-risk groups must protect themselves with a flu vaccination as winter approaches, a season when more hospitalisations and deaths may be expected, he added. Kluge, asked about concerns that schools could become a driver of infection, said that WHO's 53 European member states would discuss the issue in meetings on Aug. 31 and in mid-September.

"What we know is that we can't open societies without opening the schools first," he said. "So the key issue here is that it depends a lot on the level of transmission in the community. Basic measures have to be applied everywhere." He added: "So far we know that the school setting has been not a main contributor to the epidemic. There is also more and more publications that adds to the body of evidence that children do play a role in the transmission, but that this is so far more linked with social gatherings."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. says testing not needed for some exposed to COVID-19, sparking outcryThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said this week that people exposed to COVID-19 but not s...

Unfortunate that Centre not helping states by honouring its commitment on compensation: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy after GST Council meet.

Unfortunate that Centre not helping states by honouring its commitment on compensation Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy after GST Council meet....

Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, he has been left out of the France squad. Frances coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday confirmed the news, Goal.com reported.The 27-year-old Pogba w...

FEATURE-COVID-19 reveals risky life on the buses for Ethiopia's child conductors

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, Aug 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Every day, Tarekegn Medhin wakes up at dawn to search for a conductor job at one of Addis Ababas frenetic minibus depots.Despite lousy working conditions and chronic shou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020