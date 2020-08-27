Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases

Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus casesReuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:05 IST
Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon told a news briefing on Thursday, slightly higher than 3,594 reported the previous day.
He did not immediately provide the cumulative total of cases, which reached 419,849 on Wednesday - the highest number in western Europe. Simon said 132 people had died from the disease over the past seven days.
