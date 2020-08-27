Left Menu
Development News Edition

New UK coronavirus cases jump to highest since June 12

Britain reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since June 12 on Thursday, although for now infection rates remain well below those in Spain, France and other parts of Europe suffering a second wave of the disease. The government said 1,522 people received a laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday, up from 1,048 on Wednesday, and announced a tightening of restrictions on some overseas travel.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:43 IST
New UK coronavirus cases jump to highest since June 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since June 12 on Thursday, although for now infection rates remain well below those in Spain, France and other parts of Europe suffering a second wave of the disease.

The government said 1,522 people received a laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday, up from 1,048 on Wednesday, and announced a tightening of restrictions on some overseas travel. Britain has suffered Europe's highest death toll from the disease, due largely to a failure to control its spread in the early stages of the pandemic.

A further 12 people were reported dead on Thursday, taking the death toll on the British government's preferred measure - which counts people who died no more than 28 days after their first positive test result - to 41,477. Britain had not recently seen the same increase in cases as in many other parts of western Europe, where lockdown restrictions began to be lifted earlier.

However Thursday's daily new case total is now the highest since before non-essential shops reopened to the public in England on June 15, and restaurants and pubs resumed operations on July 4. France reported 5,429 new daily cases on Wednesday, prompting its government to order the mandatory wearing of face masks across Paris from Friday, and Spain reported 3,781 cases on Thursday.

Some 6,115 new people tested positive for COVID-19 in England in the week to Aug. 19, down 8% on the week before and the first decrease since the start of July, figures from the government's test and trace operation showed on Thursday. Deaths from all causes in England in the week to Aug. 23 showed no statistically significant excess compared with previous years, according to public health data.

The government has offered incentives for people to dine in restaurants through August, in a bid to boost economic growth, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants more workers to return to offices when English schools reopen next week. By contrast, the number of countries British people can travel to without having to quarantine has steadily fallen.

Transport minister Grant Shapps announced on Thursday that anyone arriving in England from Switzerland, the Czech Republic or Jamaica after 0300 GMT on Saturday would need to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Spain, France, the United States and the Netherlands are other major travel destinations that are already affected.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Human rights are the ‘means by which governments can successfully beat pandemics’, says UNAIDS chief

Interruptions of HIV services, harassment, abuse, arrests, deaths and a failure to respect human rights in the early responses to the pandemic have underscored how trust has been undermined, individuals harmed, and public health responses s...

'Number of entry points to Delhi metro stations to be heavily curtailed whenever it reopens'

The number of entry points to Delhi Metro stations will be heavily curtailed to ensure compliance with COVID-19 distancing norms, whenever the services resume, sources said on Thursday. The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when ...

Hayat Baloch's murder an individual state act

By Hakeem Baloch On August 13, when the rest of Pakistan was busy buying Pakistani flags and getting ready to celebrate August 14 as their 73rd year of independence, Balochistan was mourning, Balochistan was crying, Balochistan was sad, Bal...

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott over racial injustice

National Basketball Association NBA players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020