Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

World's highest single-day caseload India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind the United States and Brazil. Deaths in the same period went up by 1,057, taking the total toll to 61,529.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:15 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Four times as many vaccine doses as population

Japan is pushing to grab enough coronavirus vaccine to inoculate its population four times over, hoping to instil confidence that it can host a delayed summer Olympics next year. Japan is on track to have 521 million doses of five different vaccines in 2021, compared with a population of 126 million. Recent deals include global arrangements with drugmakers such as Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, as well as local deals with the likes of Shionogi & Co.

Health ministry and Cabinet Office officials did not respond to queries about whether Japan's drive to secure coronavirus vaccines was connected to the Olympics. World's highest single-day caseload

India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind the United States and Brazil.

Deaths in the same period went up by 1,057, taking the total toll to 61,529. Getting Britain back to the workplace

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a campaign next week to get Britain back to the workplace, as ministers warn working from home will make people more vulnerable to being sacked, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday. The campaign will extol the virtues of returning to the office and provide reassurance that it is a safe place, while a new online tool will help people avoid the most-crowded trains and buses, the report said.

The report added that Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is worried about further job losses, as well as the financial cost of running near-empty trains and buses. According to data from The Centre for Cities, only 17% of workers in British cities had returned to their workplaces by early August. Face masks mandatory in Paris from Friday

Face masks must be worn everywhere in the French capital from Friday morning to curb a surge in infections, police said on Thursday. The measure applies to all pedestrians as well as cyclists in Paris and its suburbs in an area that includes three neighboring departments that form the Petite Couronne inner ring around Paris, a densely populated area with a total population of nearly seven million people. Motorists will not have to wear a mask inside their car.

The reproduction "R" number of infections in France has risen to 1.4, Castex said, meaning that every 10 people with the virus will infect another 14. An R number above 1 can lead to exponential growth.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over expulsion of Russian diplomat - RIA

Russias Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Norways ambassador to the country over the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Oslo, the RIA news agency reported.Norway earlier this month said it had expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of e...

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons

Israeli aircraft and tanks struck Hamas facilities in Gaza on Friday and militants fired half a dozen rockets towards southern Israel, the military said, as mediators work for calm along the volatile frontier. There were no reports of casua...

Rugby-South African teams return to contact training next week

South Africa Rugby said on Friday professional teams will be able to return to contact training from next week but that it is not ready to confirm the schedule of a seven-team domestic competition that is set to start in September. The team...

SC notice to Centre on PIL to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at state level

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response on a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at the state level as Hindus are in a minority in 10 states. A bench headed by Justice S K Kau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020