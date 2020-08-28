Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes

But Singapore's specially bred mosquitoes carry a bacteria that prevents eggs from hatching, and "compete with the wild type," leading to "a gradual reduction of the mosquito population," said Ng Lee Ching, the official heading the Wolbachia project, named after the bacteria. Some areas with high mosquito populations have seen up to 90% declines using this technique, she added.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:52 IST
Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

From the high balcony of a Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies his mosquito launcher, the latest contraption authorities have devised to combat a record outbreak of the tropical disease dengue. With the click of a button and whirr of a fan, a hatch opens and 150 lab-reared male mosquitoes are sent flying, off in search of a female companion with whom they can mate but not reproduce.

The dengue virus, which in rare cases can be fatal, is carried and spread to humans by infected mosquitoes. But Singapore's specially bred mosquitoes carry a bacteria that prevents eggs from hatching, and "compete with the wild type," leading to "a gradual reduction of the mosquito population," said Ng Lee Ching, the official heading the Wolbachia project, named after the bacteria.

Some areas with high mosquito populations have seen up to 90% declines using this technique, she added. Singapore - a tiny Southeast Asian island nation of 5.7 million people - has recorded more than 26,000 dengue cases this year, surpassing the previous annual record of around 22,000 in 2013 with four months still remaining.

Twenty people have died of the disease this year, which can cause extreme fever that leads to internal bleeding and shock. By comparison, only 27 people have died of the coronavirus in the city-state out of more than 56,000 infections. A new strain of the disease, combined with unseasonably wet weather and coronavirus lockdowns that left construction sites and other mosquito breeding grounds undisturbed, are all seen as factors behind the dengue outbreak.

That has put the onus on traditional deterrents like fogging, fining people for flouting anti-mosquito regulations like leaving plant pots full of stagnant water, and deploying novel techniques such as the Wolbachia project. In government laboratories, scientists breed the bacteria-carrying mosquitoes in rows of pallets - separating the male pupae for release in high-risk dengue areas.

For every person living in those areas, up to six Wolbachia mosquitoes are released each week, the environment agency said. Wolbachia mosquitoes can't transmit diseases such as dengue, and only female mosquitoes bite humans.

When male Wolbachia mosquitoes mate with females that don't carry the bacteria, none of the resultant eggs will hatch. The strategy has been successful in Australia but some experts say it might have its limits in dense urban areas such as Singapore.

"You've got to flood the island with these mosquitoes, and people get annoyed," said Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at Singapore's National University Hospital. "They're not going to grab the mosquito and examine and see whether it's a male or female. They're going to swipe them away, and that kind of defeats the purpose," he said.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho boards ‘Shoplifters’ director’s next

Korean actor Song Kang-ho, star of Oscar winner Parasite, is set to play the lead role in Shoplifters director Hirokazu Kore-edas next project Broker. The film also marks Korean directing debut of the celebrated Japanese filmmaker.According...

CII launches Artificial Intelligence Forum chaired by IBM's Sandip Patel

Confederation of Indian Industry CII on Friday said it has established a new forum on artificial intelligence chaired by IBMs IndiaSouth Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel. The forum prioritises artificial intelligence AI as a driver of ec...

Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow

The Punjab Assembly, which met under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic here on Friday, paid tributes to the soldiers killed in Ladakhs Galwan valley, the COVID warriors and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior. The&#160;12th session of the 15t...

Channel Seven threatens to terminate contract with Cricket Australia

Cash-strapped Cricket Australia may plunge into further financial crisis with Channel Seven threatening to terminate its contract worth USD 450 million over its allegedly poor handling of the domestic and international calender for the 2020...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020