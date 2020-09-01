Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

But many people already have antibodies against Ad5, which could cause the immune system to attack the vector instead of responding to the coronavirus, making these vaccines less effective. Some scientists also worry an Ad5-based vaccine could increase chances of contracting HIV.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:56 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Russia and Chinese vaccines raise doubts

High-profile novel coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on adenovirus type 5, or Ad5, a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, some experts say. Researchers have experimented with Ad5-based vaccines against a variety of infections for decades, but none is widely used. They employ harmless viruses as "vectors" to ferry genes from the target virus – in this case the novel coronavirus - into human cells, prompting an immune response to fight the actual virus. But many people already have antibodies against Ad5, which could cause the immune system to attack the vector instead of responding to the coronavirus, making these vaccines less effective.

Some scientists also worry an Ad5-based vaccine could increase chances of contracting HIV. In a 2004 trial of a Merck & Co Ad5-based HIV vaccine, people with pre-existing immunity became more, not less, susceptible to the virus that causes AIDS. Researchers, including top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, in a 2015 paper, said the side effect was likely unique to HIV vaccines. Back to class in England and Wales

Schools in England and Wales will finally reopen on Tuesday to all students for a new term after the coronavirus pandemic forced their closure, leading to cancelled exams and throwing student grades into chaos. The Department for Education said a "system of controls" would be in place to keep pupils and teachers safe, with social distancing maintained whenever possible.

A study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies in August suggested school closures widened educational inequalities between poorer and richer students. Concern over an educational divide was compounded in August, when the government bowed to pressure from angry pupils, teachers and members of parliament to ditch an algorithm that had downgraded A-level results for almost 40% of school leavers, with those in disadvantaged areas more adversely affected.

Coronavirus often undiagnosed in U.S. front-line hospital workers A high proportion of novel coronavirus infections among U.S. healthcare personnel appear to go undetected, according to a report on Monday in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between April and June, among more than 3,000 front-line workers in 12 states, roughly 1 in 20 had antibody evidence of a previous novel coronavirus infection, but 69% of those infections had never been diagnosed. Infections among front-line healthcare personnel may be going undetected, the study authors say, because some infections may be only minimally symptomatic or asymptomatic and also because personnel with symptoms may not always have access to testing.

Medical waste spills into Indonesian river For residents along Indonesia's Cisadane River, the coronavirus has brought not just deadly disease, but also a deluge of medical waste: a constant stream of syringes, masks and hazmat suits floating by.

As the virus has spread, medical waste had been piling up at Tangerang's Cipeucang landfill. Then in May its walls collapsed, sending tons of garbage straight into the Cisadane's khaki green waters. "I still worry to be honest, but I have to wash here," resident Eka Purwanti, 36, told Reuters, as she did her laundry in the river, and children played on the bank.

"I hope nothing will happen, although I know it's a deadly disease." Indonesia's health ministry acknowledged the problem - saying 1,480 tons of COVID-19 medical waste was produced across the country from March through June - and admitted it lacked treatment facilities, but was working on solutions.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh Editing by Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges, one involving 15-year-old

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges, one involving 15-year-oldPorn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Monday with 20 additional counts of rape and sexual assault, including one inv...

Sports News Roundup: Mum's the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open; Grand Slam bubble bursts for US teen Gauff and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streakNovak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but ...

S.Korean prosecutors indict Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee on charges concerning 2015 merger

South Korean prosecutors indicted Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on charges including manipulating stock prices and breach of trust in order to cement control of the group, a prosecution official said on Tuesday.Prosecutors decided to indi...

Odd News Roundup: Girl, 3, survives wild Skyride caught in the tail of a giant kite; A furry visitor on the prowl in California store

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Girl, 3, survives wild Skyride caught in the tail of a giant kiteA three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020