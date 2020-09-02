Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

The government’s communications office said on Twitter there had been 574 new infections but no deaths in the previous 24 hours, following 541 new infections and two deaths reported a day earlier. Schools in the UAE reopened this week, though some will continue with only remote learning after suspected cases among employees, state news agency WAM reported, citing the education ministry.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-09-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 00:06 IST
UAE reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates recorded over 500 new COVID-19 infections for the second successive day on Tuesday after a rise in cases in the Middle East financial hub. The government's communications office said on Twitter there had been 574 new infections but no deaths in the previous 24 hours, following 541 new infections and two deaths reported a day earlier.

Schools in the UAE reopened this week, though some will continue with only remote learning after suspected cases among employees, state news agency WAM reported, citing the education ministry. The report did not identify the schools. Daily infections are at their highest since 683 cases were recorded on July 5. There have been periodic spikes in cases since daily infections peaked in May.

Businesses and public venues have reopened since a nationwide curfew was lifted on June 24, and tourism hub Dubai reopened to foreign visitors on July 7. A government official said last month a curfew could be reinstated if there were a high number of infections.

The UAE has recorded 70,805 infections and 384 deaths from the new coronavirus. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates, or states, the infections or deaths occurred.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Incident of stone pelting reported in UP's Moradabad over children plucking leaves from tree

An incident of stone-pelting between two groups was reported in Surya Nagar area of Moradabad on Sunday after children allegedly plucked leaves from a mango tree. The incident was also captured on CCTV.We have registered a case in the incid...

Body of youth found in his room

The body of a youth bearing grave injuries on his head was recovered from his room in Topsia area of the city on Tuesday, police said. The youth was a worker in a hotel and his neighbours informed the police after his body was found.A senio...

Now, weekend curbs only on Sundays in Noida, Ghaziabad

All shops will remain closed and peoples outdoor movement restricted on Sundays in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, according to a new order by the Uttar Pradesh government which has revised the curb timings in the state. &#160; The res...

New protests in Belarus as opposition squabbles, U.S. weighs sanctions

Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko.Luk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020