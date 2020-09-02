South Korea records triple-digit daily jump in coronavirus infections for 20th straight day

South Korea has seen a triple-digit daily jump in reported coronavirus infections for the 20th straight day, prompting authorities in recent days to impose tough social distancing rules. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that the 267 new cases took the country's tally since the pandemic began to 20,449 reported infections with 326 deaths. South Korea has seen a rise in infections since early last month, many associated with churches, restaurants and schools. Authorities have recently restricted dining at restaurants and ordered the shutdown of churches, fitness centres and night establishments in the Seoul area as it struggles to track many of the new infections.