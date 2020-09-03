Left Menu
Norway adds Italy and Slovenia to COVID-19 quarantine list

It also advises Norwegians against traveling to those nations. With its latest additions to the list, Norway will be restricting travel from most countries, only allowing quarantine-free travel from EU countries Hungary, Slovakia, Finland, Cyprus, and the Baltic states and parts of Denmark and Sweden.

Norway said on Thursday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Italy and Slovenia from Sept. 5 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in those countries. Restrictions will also apply to the Vatican and San Marino but will be eased for those coming from Cyprus and six regions of Sweden and one in Denmark, the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.

To try to prevent a domestic resurgence of the coronavirus, Norway quarantines all travelers from countries with more than 20 confirmed new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population during the past two weeks. It also advises Norwegians against traveling to those nations.

