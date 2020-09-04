Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York pushes ahead with more reopenings as COVID-19 cases rise in U.S. Midwest

“It’s time to allow indoor dining in New York City with reduced capacity and clear guidance to ensure social distancing and safety," Johnson said in a statement. Cuomo said he would like to see restaurants reopen for indoor dining in the city but that compliance and enforcement remained a major hurdle in doing so.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 02:07 IST
New York pushes ahead with more reopenings as COVID-19 cases rise in U.S. Midwest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Casinos statewide will welcome back visitors in New York and malls in New York City will reopen doors to shoppers as new coronavirus infections remain low in what was once the U.S. hot spot of the pandemic, even while cases mount in Midwestern states. Next Wednesday, New York City malls will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and casinos statewide can reopen at 25% capacity, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are at a point in our fight against this virus where we can safely reopen malls in New York City as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols," Cuomo said. "Masks, enhanced air ventilation systems, and social distancing will be mandatory." The governor also waded into the hotly debated issue of indoor dining in New York City, saying during a conference call with reporters that the final decision rested with the state.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson came out on Wednesday in favor of allowing indoor dining in the city, which is home to a thriving restaurant industry that was battered by the pandemic. "It's time to allow indoor dining in New York City with reduced capacity and clear guidance to ensure social distancing and safety," Johnson said in a statement.

Cuomo said he would like to see restaurants reopen for indoor dining in the city but that compliance and enforcement remained a major hurdle in doing so. "We open restaurants, that's going to complicate by the hundreds if not thousands the number of establishments that need to be monitored," he said.

Indoor dining is allowed in New York state with the exception of New York City, where more than 300 restaurateurs recently filed a class-action lawsuit seeking $2 billion in damages, according to media reports. On Wednesday, gyms in New York City opened for the first time in months. They must operate at 33% capacity, with floors rearranged so patrons can exercise more than 6 feet (1.8 m)apart.

SHIFTING TRENDS New York has seen by far the most deaths from COVID-19 of any U.S. state, more than 32,000, but its rate of new infections has dropped to among the lowest in the country.

Nationally, new cases of coronavirus have fallen for six weeks in a row, but infections are surging in the Midwest. Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota are reporting the highest percentage of positive test results in the country - over 20% in each state. Iowa, with a population of more than 3.1 million people, saw over 8,300 new cases last week, up 116%. That compared with about 4,400 new cases in New York state, which has more than 19.4 million residents, according to a Reuters analysis.

Cases also rose 27% last week in Minnesota and 34% in Indiana. Bars were ordered shut in certain Iowa counties last week. But in Michigan, a Midwestern state where infections have held steady at about 5,000 new cases a week, residents will be able to enjoy gyms, swimming pools and organized sports starting next Wednesday, albeit with safety measures in place.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told state officials across the country to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as early as October, according to documents made public by the agency on Wednesday. The vaccines would be given first to healthcare workers, national security personnel and nursing homes, the agency said in the documents.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.I had no choice. I mean, I, I h...

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake, hears from Kenosha residents

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone ...

US STOCKS-Tech tumble jams Wall Street into reverse; sharpest fall since June

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day declines since June as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recover...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1712 BERRETTINI THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND, RAONIC OUTSixth seed Matteo Berret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020