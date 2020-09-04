Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised after positive coronavirus test

Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised after positive coronavirus testReuters | Rome | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:27 IST
Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised in Milan for further checks after testing positive for the coronavirus, his Forza Italia party said on Friday. The party said his medical condition was not a cause for concern.
The 83-year-old-media tycoon had been in isolation in his house in the town of Arcore, north of Milan.
