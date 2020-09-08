Double lung transplant virus survivor going home

Doctors say Poland's first double lung transplant COVID-19 patient is feeling fine and will be going home this week. Doctors who treated 45-year-old Grzegorz Lipinski said Monday that the double transplant was the only way to save him after the virus severely damaged his lungs.

Lipinski is head of the medical instruments sterilisation room at a hospital in Tychy, southern Poland, that only treats COVID-19 patients. He was initially treated there then was moved to the University Hospital in Krakow, where he was put on the ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, which is a system that performs the functions of the lungs. He had the double transplant at the Silesia Center of Heart Diseases in Zabrze in July. Prof Marian Zembala, the center's chief, says Lipinski is due to go home Tuesday.