Uganda registers 124 new COVID-19 cases, brings total number to 547 cases in 4 days

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 12:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MohamedFall)

Uganda has registered 124 new COVID-19 cases till September 7, bringing to 547 the number of cases registered in four days, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.

On Friday, the country registered 186 cases; on Saturday, the country registered 128 cases and 109 cases were registered on Sunday. This brings the cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to 3,900. Two new deaths were registered, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 46.

This has raised concern that the country is losing the war against the pandemic especially at a time when it prepares to reopen places of worship and schools.

While originally the highest number of cases was being recorded in Kampala, other districts such as Luweero, Gulu, Pader, Jinja, and Manafwa are also recording more cases.

Scientists advising the government on COVID-19 have attributed the sharp rise in cases of COVID-19 community infections and increasing deaths to ineffective communication strategy, distrust, the challenge in balancing safety with livelihood, and hardship in tracing contacts.

Dr. Misaki Wayengera, the chairperson of Ministerial Scientific Advisory Committee (MSAC) on COVID-19 has said that the country is failing in the entire response.

Dr. Misaki said it is absurd that Kampala city dwellers have perceived Covid-19 to be a mere flu and believe they are free from the risk of contracting and or dying of the disease.

"Most Ugandans still consider themselves invisible to this 'flu-like illness', as historically flue has never been a serious disease of the most youthful and versatile age-group, except for a few infants and old people," he says.

