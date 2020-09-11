1 in 1,400 people in England have COVID-19, ONS estimates
Britain's Office for National Statistics estimated that 39,700 people within England had COVID-19 during the week from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, equating to around 1 in 1,400 people. The most recent modelled estimates suggest that the number of infections has increased in recent weeks.Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:09 IST
Britain's Office for National Statistics estimated that 39,700 people within England had COVID-19 during the week from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, equating to around 1 in 1,400 people.
The most recent modelled estimates suggest that the number of infections has increased in recent weeks. Estimates suggest that there were around 3,200 new cases per day in the community population of England during the week.
That is slightly higher than the current official levels of new cases being reported across the whole of the UK. The UK recorded 2,919 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 2,659 confirmed new cases on Wednesday.
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Britain
- Office for National Statistics
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Cricket West Indies announces women's squad for England tour
Cricket-Morgan calls on England's fringe players to seize the moment
England without injured Jason Roy for T20s against Pakistan
Cricket-England's Roy ruled out of Pakistan T20 series
Weekly COVID-19 cases in England decline for first time since July