COVID-19 cases cross 24,000 in Surat district; five die

With five people succumbing to the infection, the toll rose to 865. Of the 278 new cases, Surat city added 173 patients while 105 infections were reported from rural areas.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 12-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 22:07 IST
Surat district in Gujarat reported the highest number of 278 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 24,164, state health department said. With five people succumbing to the infection, the toll rose to 865.

Of the 278 new cases, Surat city added 173 patients while 105 infections were reported from rural areas. A total of 277 patients were discharged in the day, including 189 in the city and 88 in rural areas, the department said in a release.

Meanwhile, Surat Municipal Corporation said 9 of 695 food delivery and courier service agents who were tested for coronavirus as part of a drive, have been found positive to the infection. The civic body has surveyed 8.88 lakh people as part of its active surveillance drive.

A fine of Rs 1.88 crore has been collected from 43,426 citizens till date for not following the SOP related to social distancing and hygiene, and for not wearing masks. Out of 434 people checked across different zones to find out if the people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients were following home isolation rules, 62 were found to be flouting the norms, it said.

