What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Masks will still be mandatory on public transport, she said. Large crowds of people rallied in Auckland against the government's social distancing restrictions over the weekend, as well as in Australia's Victoria state, the epicentre of its second wave of infections.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:05 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Record one-day increase in cases

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours. India leads the world in new cases reported each day and set a global record last week with 97,570 new cases in one day, according to a Reuters tally. Coronavirus infections are still rising in 58 countries, including surges in Argentina, Indonesia, Morocco, Spain and Ukraine, according to a Reuters analysis. New cases are falling in the United States and are down about 44% from a peak of more than 77,000 new cases reported on July 16. Cases in Brazil are also trending downward.

India considering emergency vaccine authorisation India said on Sunday it was considering granting an emergency authorisation for a novel coronavirus vaccine, particularly for the elderly and people in high-risk workplaces, as its tally of reported infections passed 4.75 million.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the timeline on Phase III trials could be shortened by giving emergency authorisation but stressed no corners would be cut in clinical trials and that a vaccine would only be made available when the government could ensure its safety and efficacy. He said no date has been set for a vaccine launch results of trials should be clear by the first quarter of 2021.

Tighter measures to control dormitory infections Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population.

Rather than completely closing off dormitories, Singapore is now betting on a different tack: letting workers go to jobs but with repeated testing, greater social distancing, close monitoring and rapid isolation of close contacts. Other measures to fend off the virus range from fewer workers in dormitory rooms and wastewater checks for virus traces to segregated worksites and greater use of technology in tracking the contacts of infected people.

Anti-lockdown protests New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sept. 21, except in its biggest city, Auckland, which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Masks will still be mandatory on public transport, she said.

Large crowds of people rallied in Auckland against the government's social distancing restrictions over the weekend, as well as in Australia's Victoria state, the epicentre of its second wave of infections. The state capital, Melbourne, has been under strict lockdown for six weeks. On Monday, Victoria reported its lowest single-day rise in new infections in nearly three months. From Monday, the city's 5 million residents will be allowed outside for exercise for two hours, double the limit under the original lockdown, while a curfew at night has also been shortened.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh Editing by Robert Birsel)

