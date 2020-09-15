Increase in testing a reason for rise in COVID-19 cases: Dr AK Rana

Dr AK Rana, Medical Superintendent of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here said on Monday that increased testing was a reason for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. "We can see the rising number in different ways. One way is to look is that now the testing is done at a very large scale in the country due to which more cases are coming to light. If the testing was lesser, the absolute number would have been lesser," Dr Rana told ANI.

He said another reason for the rise in cases is the vast population in the county. He said that though the numbers are increasing, India has also developed infrastructure to deal with the rise in the number of cases.

"If you see the statistics, you'll find that a large section of people who have tested positive are asymptomatic. This means immunity is developing in their body against the virus," he said. "We shouldn't get de-motivated and take precautions. The steps that the government took were hard and inconvenient but they prevented the country from reaching a state like that of Italy or Greece," he added.

He said the government has stated post-corona OPD for recovered patients who are experiencing symptoms like fatigue and prolonged cough. Answering a query, he said Ayush medicines to boost immunity have been in existence for a long time and people can take them. (ANI)