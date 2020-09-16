Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tests positive for COVID-19
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 "Last week, I took a COVID test after having light fever. Its report was negative. I was tested again since I was feeling unwell.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:04 IST
"Last week, I took a COVID test after having light fever. Its report was negative. I was tested again since I was feeling unwell. The report has now come as positive," he tweeted in Hindi
Gupta said he was already in quarantine during the last week and advised those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.