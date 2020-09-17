Left Menu
Trump says U.S. could distribute at least 100 million COVID vaccine doses by end of 2020

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 03:03 IST
Trump says U.S. could distribute at least 100 million COVID vaccine doses by end of 2020
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in the United States by the end of 2020, months earlier than a top government health official predicted earlier in the day.

"As soon as the FDA approves the vaccine... we'll be able to distribute 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and a large number much sooner than that," Trump said at a news briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Robert Redfield, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said a COVID-19 vaccine could be broadly rolled out by the middle of next year or a little later.

