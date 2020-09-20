FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

As European countries introduce new restrictions to curb a sharp resurgence in the number of coronavirus infections, Britain says it is at a "tipping point" in efforts to contain COVID-19 and avoid a second national lockdown.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people don't follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.

* The Czech government could declare a state of emergency if a recent spike in coronavirus cases continues in the coming days, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said. * Protesters in some poorer areas of Madrid that are facing lockdown to stem a soaring COVID-19 infection rate took to the streets on Sunday to call for better health provisions, complaining of discrimination by the authorities.

* Russia reported 6,148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second straight day when the daily number of cases exceeded 6,000, taking the national tally of infections to 1,103,399. * France reported 13,498 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, setting another record in daily additional infections since the start of the epidemic.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Sunday.

* Australia looked set to record its lowest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in three months on Sunday as a hard lockdown in the city of Melbourne brought the country's virus epicentre down sharply. * Myanmar announced a stay-at-home order for its biggest city Yangon after reporting a record daily increase in new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

* South Korea reported 82 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Saturday, the lowest daily infections since mid-August, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. AMERICAS

* Canada's most populous province is cracking down on private social gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a surprise news conference called on Saturday. * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 6,706,374 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 49,575 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 983 to 198,099.

* Brazil and Argentina, Latin American nations seeking more time to commit to the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, said they intend to so as soon as possible after missing Friday's deadline. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco signed a deal with Russia's R-Pharm to buy a COVID-19 vaccine produced under a licence from Britain’s AstraZeneca, the health ministry said, as its total number of cases approached 100,000. * Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season, forcing residents to stay mostly at home amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc said it was on track to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, while maintaining its goal of readying 500 million to 1 billion doses in 2021.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Germany would relax insolvency rules under proposals set out on Saturday to help avert a wave of bankruptcies in Europe's biggest economy, provided companies hit by the coronavirus crisis have a robust business model.

* Global equity markets slid as investors sought direction after this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a jump in coronavirus cases in Europe rattled sentiment, while gold rose and safe-haven buying lifted the Japanese yen. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Sarah Morland and Anita Kobylinska; editing by Philippa Fletcher, Arun Koyyur and Alex Richardson)