Slovakia reports highest daily COVID-19 tally

Slovakia reports highest daily COVID-19 tallyReuters | Bratislava | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:13 IST
Slovakia on Wednesday reported its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, recording 338 infections the previous day, according to Health Ministry data. Slovakia has one of Europe's lowest COVID-19 death tolls, but cases have spiked this month, like elsewhere on the continent.
As on Wednesday, Slovakia had 7,269 cases, of whom 3,888 had recovered, with 41 deaths.
