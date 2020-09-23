Left Menu
PM Modi asks states to focus on micro-containment zones

In a review meeting with chief ministers and representatives of seven states with a high number of cases, Modi said "micro containment zones" should be the way forward as it will curb the infection spread and also allow activities to go on. He asked states to further enhance their focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging to curb the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to reassess if lockdowns of one or two days are effective in containing COVID-19 and told them to press on with full strength in opening economic activities while fighting the virus. In a review meeting with chief ministers and representatives of seven states with a high number of cases, Modi said "micro containment zones" should be the way forward as it will curb the infection spread and also allow activities to go on.

He asked states to further enhance their focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging to curb the pandemic. Noting that most of the COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, Modi said an effective messaging is all the more important as rumours often get spread and the common man wonders if the testing is wrong.

Some people even make the mistake of undermining the seriousness of the disease, he said, while pitching for the need for an effective messaging. The prime minister said it has to be ensured that medicines move unhindered from one state to another and noted that India has also been able to supply medicines across the world during such hard times. The nationwide lockdown in the initial phases yielded very positive results and our focus now should be on micro-containment zones, he said.

