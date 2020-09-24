Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovakia reports record daily COVID-19 tally for a second day

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:55 IST
Slovakia reports record daily COVID-19 tally for a second day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Slovakia, which has one of Europe's lowest death tolls from the novel coronavirus, reported its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row on Thursday, registering 360 positive tests in the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Slovakia has recorded 7,629 cases, from which 3,978 patients had recovered and 41 deaths have been reported. The country has faced a spike in cases this month although at a lower per capita rate than other countries in Europe.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

51st Edition of IFFI postponed to 16 to 24 January 2021

The 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India scheduled to be held at Goa from 20th November to 28th November 2020 has been postponed to 16th to 24th January 2021. The decision has been arrived at after the Minister of Infor...

88 whales rescued from Australia's worst mass beaching

Authorities have rescued 88 pilot whales and are attempting to free 20 others that survived Australias worst mass stranding, as crews prepare to remove 380 decomposing carcasses from the shallows of Tasmania state, officials said Thursday. ...

Troublesome South African baboon evicted for raiding homes

Kataza already had a lengthy rap sheet with Cape Town authorities, so when he organised a band of others to raid a series of suburban homes, he was captured. Now he sleeps at a local prison, although there is a social media campaign for him...

Malaysian PM banks on victory in Borneo poll after Anwar challenge

Locked in a power struggle with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin needs a solid victory in a state election on the island of Borneo on Saturday to stop support within his coalition parties melting aw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020