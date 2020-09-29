Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Japan plans to remove a ban on overseas travels for about 10 countries starting next month, the Nikkei business daily reported. * India's case tally topped 6 million, while its death toll surpassed 95,000.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 01:48 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Several countries tightened coronavirus restrictions in regions facing a resurgence in infections, while the World Health Organization said poorer nations would get 120 million COVID-19 tests at a maximum of $5 each.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * The British government tightened restrictions on socialising in parts of northeast England, while the Netherlands announced several new restrictions to slow a second wave.

* Slovakia is banning most public cultural and sports events due to the accelerating spread of the coronavirus. * Azerbaijan extended some of its lockdown restrictions until Nov. 2 and decided to keep its borders closed after new cases rose.

* A cruise ship carrying about 920 passengers was expected to dock at Piraeus port near Athens, after 12 crew members tested positive, an official said. AMERICAS

* The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5%, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. epidemic. * U.S. President Donald Trump planned to announce that the government would distribute millions of rapid tests to states this week with an eye towards using them to reopen schools.

* The head of a top U.S. government health agency contradicted Trump's upbeat assessment of the pandemic, saying "We're nowhere near the end," NBC News reported. * Daily infections rose sharply in Canada's hard-hit Quebec province amid media reports that Premier Francois Legault would announce new restrictions for Montreal and capital Quebec City.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said partial restrictions in and around the capital region will be extended for another month until Oct. 31.

* Malaysia will impose strict restrictions in four districts in its largest palm oil producing state, Sabah. * Japan plans to remove a ban on overseas travels for about 10 countries starting next month, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* India's case tally topped 6 million, while its death toll surpassed 95,000. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kenya extended for two months a nationwide curfew, but relaxed the starting time by two hours until 11 p.m. * Oman will reopen mosques for prayers on Nov. 15 with strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state media cited the Islamic affairs ministry as saying.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. health regulator paused Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's plans to start final trials of its coronavirus vaccine as the agency seeks more information.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. businesses with outbreaks are facing an emerging legal threat from claims that workers brought coronavirus home and infected relatives, which one risk analysis firm said could cost employers billions of dollars.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese activist concerned as Pakistan wants to 'exterminate' Baloch people

Japanese activist Colonel Shun Fujiki has expressed concerns over the atrocities inflicted by Pakistan on people of Balochistan, saying Islamabad wants to exterminate the people in the region. Speaking at a side event at the occasion of 45t...

Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody

A U.S. federal judge on Monday declared a Canadian woman arrested on suspicion of mailing ricin-filled letters to President Donald Trump a continuing danger to Trump and ordered her detained and transferred to Washington, D.C., where she wa...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as energy, financials lead broad rally

Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher on Monday as investors sought bargains among sectors hardest-hit by the coronavirus recession, now limping toward its ninth month.All three major U.S. stock indexes made solid gains on the heels o...

Man gets 30 years in 2nd sentencing for beheading plot

A man convicted of leading a plot to behead blogger Pamela Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group will serve even longer behind bars after he was sentenced for a second time Monday and ordered to 30 years in prison. David Daoud Wright ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020