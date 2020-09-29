FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Several countries tightened coronavirus restrictions in regions facing a resurgence in infections, while the World Health Organization said poorer nations would get 120 million COVID-19 tests at a maximum of $5 each.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * The British government tightened restrictions on socialising in parts of northeast England, while the Netherlands announced several new restrictions to slow a second wave.

* Slovakia is banning most public cultural and sports events due to the accelerating spread of the coronavirus. * Azerbaijan extended some of its lockdown restrictions until Nov. 2 and decided to keep its borders closed after new cases rose.

* A cruise ship carrying about 920 passengers was expected to dock at Piraeus port near Athens, after 12 crew members tested positive, an official said. AMERICAS

* The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5%, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. epidemic. * U.S. President Donald Trump planned to announce that the government would distribute millions of rapid tests to states this week with an eye towards using them to reopen schools.

* The head of a top U.S. government health agency contradicted Trump's upbeat assessment of the pandemic, saying "We're nowhere near the end," NBC News reported. * Daily infections rose sharply in Canada's hard-hit Quebec province amid media reports that Premier Francois Legault would announce new restrictions for Montreal and capital Quebec City.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said partial restrictions in and around the capital region will be extended for another month until Oct. 31.

* Malaysia will impose strict restrictions in four districts in its largest palm oil producing state, Sabah. * Japan plans to remove a ban on overseas travels for about 10 countries starting next month, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* India's case tally topped 6 million, while its death toll surpassed 95,000. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kenya extended for two months a nationwide curfew, but relaxed the starting time by two hours until 11 p.m. * Oman will reopen mosques for prayers on Nov. 15 with strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state media cited the Islamic affairs ministry as saying.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. health regulator paused Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's plans to start final trials of its coronavirus vaccine as the agency seeks more information.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. businesses with outbreaks are facing an emerging legal threat from claims that workers brought coronavirus home and infected relatives, which one risk analysis firm said could cost employers billions of dollars.