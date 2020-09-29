Left Menu
Development News Edition

US to distribute 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests: Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to distribute a whopping 150 million 15-minute rapid COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks, a decision he said is aimed at supporting efforts to reopen economies and schools immediately.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 07:11 IST
US to distribute 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests: Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to distribute a whopping 150 million 15-minute rapid COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks, a decision he said is aimed at supporting efforts to reopen economies and schools immediately. “Today, I'm pleased to report that we're announcing our plan to distribute 150 million Abbott rapid point-of-care tests in the coming weeks… very, very soon. This will be more than double the number of tests already performed,” Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday.

Of these, 50 million tests will go to protect the most vulnerable communities, including 18 million for nursing homes; 15 million for assisted living facilities; 10 million for home, health and hospice care agencies; and nearly 1 million for historically black colleges and universities and tribal nation colleges. “One hundred million rapid point-of-care tests will be given to states and territories to support efforts to reopen their economies and schools immediately and fast as they can,” Trump said.

For example, the support the administration is providing would allow every state to, on a very regular basis, test every teacher who needs it, he noted, adding that this continues his administration’s critical effort to use testing to protect high-risk communities. More than 200,000 Americans have lost their lives and over seven million have tested positive for COVID-19.

By last week, the US had conducted 100 million COVID-19 tests, which he said is by far more than any other country, and not even close. “Second seems to be India with 1.5 billion people, and the numbers would be probably at least 50 million more tests by us,” he said, adding that the US has conducted more tests than the entire European Union and more than all of Latin America combined.

“These new Abbott rapid point-of-care tests are easy to use and return results within just minutes,” he said as a key member of his task force gave a real time demo of the testing at the White House. The result is known in a maximum 15 minutes and no machines are required to process them. Admiral Brett P Giroir, a four-star admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, said that as of Monday, 111 million tests for the virus causing COVID-19 have been conducted.

“On 13 separate days, we have achieved tests over 1 million per day, and our average test numbers are now approximately 920,000 per day,” he said. “We are now at an inflection point in testing. We now have available, on average, three million tests per day, not counting pooled testing, which could multiply that number several fold. Nearly half of our current tests are rapid point-of-care,” he said.

On August 27, the Trump administration had awarded a contract for USD 760 million to Abbott for the delivery of 150 million of these Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests. The BinaxNOW detects the presence of the COVID-19 antigen. It uses a specific nasal swab and that swab comes with the test.

Vice President Mike Pence described it as a historic day. “Today's announcement is really emblematic of the public-private partnership that you forged from the early days of this pandemic,” he added.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Multiple deaths in reported Oregon hostage standoff

A suspect was shot dead by police and there were multiple fatalities in a reported hostage situation at a home in Salem, Oregon on Monday, but no officers were injured, police reported. Marion County Sheriffs Office responded to a residence...

Reducing food waste can provide food security and environmental sustainability

Investments that reduce food loss and waste can deliver big wins on two pressing issues of our time food security and environmental sustainability, according to a new World Bank report. But the results are not automatic countries need well...

UK MP Bob Blackman urges not to recognise 'Conservative Friends of Kashmir' group

Expressing concern over the recent formation of Conservative Friends of Kashmir group, Bob Blackman, Member of British Parliament, has objected to any recognition be given to the group. In a letter to Amanda Milling, MP, Blackman wrote, The...

Air India's insistence on security scanning of mortal remains causing distress: Community leaders

Air Indias insistence on the mandatory security scanning of mortal remains before transporting it back to India has been causing distress, with community leaders ruing that the process at times is insensitive to their religious and cultural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020