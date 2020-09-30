Angola records 108 new infections, 20 recoveries, and 3 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Angolan health authorities have announced on September 28 the registration, in the last 24 hours, of 108 new infections, 20 patients recovered, and three deaths, according to a news report by Angola Press.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual updating session on the pandemic, the new positive cases involve citizens aged between one and 78 years, 63 males and 45 females.

According to the official, these are cases diagnosed in the provinces of Luanda, with 106, and Benguela, with two.

In relation to deaths, he noted that they were registered in Huíla province and involved Angolan males, aged 36, 39, and 77, respectively.

Regarding the patients recovered, he said that one had been registered in Kwanza Sul province and 19 in Luanda.

Angola has 4,905 positive cases, with 179 deaths, 1,833 recovered and 2,893 active.

Of the active cases, 10 are in a critical state with invasive mechanical ventilation, 19 severe, 45 moderate, 99 with mild symptoms, and 2,720 asymptomatic.

Health authorities follow 466 patients admitted to treatment centers in the country.