Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka to triple COVID-19 testing; Labs to be set up in PPP model

Keen to scale up testing infrastructure for COVID-19, the Karnataka government has decided to establish RT-PCR labs in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and the tender process for it would be taken up soon, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:59 IST
Karnataka to triple COVID-19 testing; Labs to be set up in PPP model
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Keen to scale up testing infrastructure for COVID-19, the Karnataka government has decided to establish RT-PCR labs in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and the tender process for it would be taken up soon, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. Following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, measures were being taken to increase the testing by three times, he said.

To support this further, tender will be floated soon by the Health and Medical Education departments to set up labs for carrying out RT-PCR tests, Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in a release. The state has achieved a new milestone by conducting 50 lakhs COVID-19 tests so far and the government was aiming to increase the number of daily tests from the present around one lakh to to 1.5 lakhs, he added.

The Minister on Thursday inaugurated the new Covid testing lab by Eurofins Clinical Genetics India (ECGI) in Whitefield, and it was expected to conduct up to 5,000 tests per day. He said 144 labs have been inaugurated in the state in the last six months.

Despite creating awareness about the spread of coronavirus, the positive cases were increasing in the state, and hence, the government has taken strict action by hiking the penalty to Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks at public places, he said. Though positive cases were high in the state, the death rate is under control, at 1.52 per cent, he said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 6.11 lakh while the toll was 8,994 as of Thursday.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart sells Asda to billionaire British brothers and TDR for $8.8 bln

The British billionaire Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital have agreed to buy the British supermarket chain Asda from Walmart for an enterprise value of 8.8 billion and plan to roll out more smaller stores. The deal will ena...

Bharti Foundation in talks with potential partners for tech support across education initiatives

Bharti Foundation on Friday said it is in talks with potential partners for technological support across its education initiatives, as the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises looks to bring in new tech tools to aid students in learning ...

U.S. schools in suburbs, small cities reopening without COVID spike; big cities up next

U.S. schools from kindergarten to high school have avoided a spike in COVID-19 cases, early data show, but medical experts say the real test is coming as students in large densely-populated cities such as New York and Miami return to classr...

It's unfortunate that teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are ignored: Digambar Kamat

The Congress Party in Goa celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti at the South Goa district office on Friday with the offering of floral tributes at the portraits of the two national leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Opposition leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020