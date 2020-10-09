Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House doctor: Trump has completed COVID-19 therapies, can do public events Saturday

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time." Trump, confined to the White House with the illness that he has sought to play down, has been itching to return to the campaign trail as he trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 05:43 IST
White House doctor: Trump has completed COVID-19 therapies, can do public events Saturday

President Donald Trump's physician said on Thursday that Trump had completed his course of therapy for the novel coronavirus, had remained stable since returning to the White House and could resume public engagements on Saturday. Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo released by the White House that Trump had responded "extremely well" to treatment without any evidence of adverse effects.

Trump was hospitalized on Friday after he announced he had contracted the coronavirus. He returned to the White House on Monday. "Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness," Conley wrote. "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time."

Trump, confined to the White House with the illness that he has sought to play down, has been itching to return to the campaign trail as he trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The president has been criticized both for his administration's handling of the pandemic and for his response to his own diagnosis.

Earlier on Thursday Trump said did not believe he was contagious and was feeling good enough to resume campaign rallies. Trump has held such rallies indoors and outdoors with thousands of people, many of whom do not wear masks, against the advice of public health professionals.

"I'd love to do a rally tonight. I wanted to do one last night," Trump told Fox Business Network, adding that "if I'm at a rally, I stand by myself very far away from everybody." The White House has declined to say when Trump last tested negative test for the virus.

The president's positive test sidelined him from in-person events that have been the lifeblood of his campaign. Trump pulled out of a second debate with Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the Oct. 15 event would be held in a virtual format, with the candidates in separate locations, to ensure it could go forward whether or not Trump remained virus-free.

"I'm feeling good, really good," Trump said in the Fox interview. Trump said he had stopped taking "most therapeutics" for the virus but was still on steroids. With layoffs in key sectors increasing doubts about the fragile economic recovery, Trump said he called off negotiations with Congress for a fresh round of stimulus for the ailing economy because they were not going anywhere.

But he said some discussions are ongoing with Democrats about boosting support for U.S. airlines and providing Americans with $1,200 stimulus checks. Trump has faced criticism for underestimating the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work. Even since revealing his own illness on Friday, Trump has played down the respiratory disease's dangers and been censured by social media platforms for spreading misinformation about it.

"I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise," Trump said in the video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, adding that his use of an experimental medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc had allowed him to experience first-hand how effective it could be. He said he would make the treatment available free of charge, but did not say how he would do that or who would pay the cost of the treatments. The United States is reporting more than 44,000 new infections each day.

The Fox Business Network interview was conducted over the phone. Other than videos released on his Twitter account, Trump has not been seen in public since he arrived back at the White House from the hospital on Monday night.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed

Freed Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians arrived in Bamako on Thursday aboard a Malian military transport plane, ending their lengthy captivity in the hands of Islamist insurgents. They were...

White House doctor: Trump has completed COVID-19 therapies, can do public events Saturday

President Donald Trumps physician said on Thursday that Trump had completed his course of therapy for the novel coronavirus, had remained stable since returning to the White House and could resume public engagements on Saturday. Dr. Sean Co...

Louisiana residents, still reeling from Laura, prepare for Delta

Residents of Louisiana, still battered from Hurricane Laura, fled inland or hunkered down on Thursday as Hurricane Delta barreled toward the state, growing in size and force as it spins across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The stor...

U.S. sues Yale for alleged bias against Asian and white applicants

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Yale University on Thursday, accusing the Ivy League school of illegally discriminating against Asian and white applicants in undergraduate admissions. The lawsuit escalates the Trump administrations push...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020