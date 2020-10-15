Left Menu
Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-10-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 09:49 IST
Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday
After completing FCPS degree, Zohra Begum Kazi received a scholarship from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London and obtained DRCOG degree. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Dr. Zohra Begum Kazi!!!

Google today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Dr. Zohra Begum Kazi, who is popularly recalled as Florence Nightingale of Dhaka. She was born on October 15, 1912 in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon in United Provinces of British India. She had an younger sister who was also a physician and poet.

Zohra Begum Kazi came from Kazi family of Gopalpur in the Madaripur District in what was then Bengal. Her father, Kazi Abdus Sattar was also a physician and a politician. At a time when the medical field was reserved primarily for men, she broke barriers with an unwavering dedication to patient care and fierce advocacy for female education.

As a doctor, Zohra Begum Kazi's father was an amazing person free from religious shackles. He encouraged his daughters to break from cultural norms by pursuing careers in medicine. She was a brilliant student. She graduated in 1935 with a bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery from Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College for Women. She ranked First Class First and was awarded the Viceroy of India's Medal.

After completing FCPS degree, Zohra Begum Kazi received a scholarship from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London and obtained DRCOG degree. She continued her studies in London and obtained FRCOG and MRCOG degrees.

Dr. Zohra Begum Kazi developed her expertise as an assistant surgeon in various hospitals across India for 13 years before Independence. In the wake of India's partition in 1947, she relocated to Dhaka, present-day Bangladesh, where she joined the Medical College and Hospital as a resident surgeon.

Dr. Zohra Begum Kazi earned many accolades. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Pakistan (1964), Begum Rokeya Padak (2002) and Ekushey Padak (2008). Many may not know that she volunteered at Mahatma Gandhi's Sevashram, (which later gave birth to the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences) providing free medical care for the poor. She also served as an honorary secretary of the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital.

Dr. Zohra Begum Kazi was married to a lawmaker, Razuddin Bhuiyan (MLC MP). He was the only son of the Zamindar of Hiatirdia in Monohardi of Narsingdhi district. She didn't have any children of her own but adopted many children and educated them. Those adopted children were from impoverished families throughout Bangladesh.

A documentary film was made on Dr. Zohra Begum Kazi titled Zohra Kazi. Mahbubul Alam Taru-directed movie was recently released in Bangladesh. The film focuses her life and success, most importantly her lifelong fight against illogical superstitions and backward beliefs, convincing uneducated female patients all over India and Bangladesh, the need for modern medical treatment.

Dr. Zohra Begum Kazi died on November 7, 2007 at the age of 95. Google today honors this great soul who once walked on the planet for the benefit of humankind.

