Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland PM leaves EU summit as COVID-19 precaution

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:21 IST
Finland PM leaves EU summit as COVID-19 precaution
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MarinSanna)

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin became another European Union leader to leave their two-day summit in Brussels, saying on Friday she left the face-to-face talks as a precautionary coronavirus measure. Marin said on Twitter she asked Sweden to represent Helsinki at the talks, where leaders were wearing face masks and keeping their distance amidst a new spike in COVID-19 infections across Europe.

The Polish prime minister was not participating either as he was self-isolating in Warsaw and the head of the bloc's executive left the gathering shortly after it started on Thursday after a member of her staff tested positive. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

RCB look to get tactics right as they face Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to get their strategy right after some inexplicable decisions during the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on an erratic-but-dauntless Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday. The Virat K...

LIVE: World Food Day

Highlights UN chief announces Food Systems Summit Lid Is On food waste podcast Food and the COVID-19 pandemic Food and climate change 0700 Grow, nourish, sustain. TogetherGood morning from UN News in New York World Food Day is celebra...

UK PM Johnson says: it's time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously and that unless Brussels changed course there would not be an agreement.A tumultuous ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The European Medicines Agency could approve three COVID-19 vaccines early next year, while Pfizer plans to apply for U.S. emergency use of its vaccine candidate as early as November.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020