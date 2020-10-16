Finland PM leaves EU summit as COVID-19 precaution

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin became another European Union leader to leave their two-day summit in Brussels, saying on Friday she left the face-to-face talks as a precautionary coronavirus measure. Marin said on Twitter she asked Sweden to represent Helsinki at the talks, where leaders were wearing face masks and keeping their distance amidst a new spike in COVID-19 infections across Europe.

The Polish prime minister was not participating either as he was self-isolating in Warsaw and the head of the bloc's executive left the gathering shortly after it started on Thursday after a member of her staff tested positive. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)