Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renewed focus on food, nutrition, health, immunity due to challenge of COVID-19: Harsh Vardan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday presided over an event to celebrate 'World Food Day' and talked of government's efforts towards making the country trans fat-free.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:57 IST
Renewed focus on food, nutrition, health, immunity due to challenge of COVID-19: Harsh Vardan
World Food Day organised by FSSAI. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday presided over an event to celebrate 'World Food Day' and talked of government's efforts towards making the country trans fat-free. The event was organized by FSSAI. The minister said that due to the unprecedented challenges faced by the world on account of the pandemic, there has been a renewed focus on food, nutrition, health, immunity and sustainability.

He added "FSSAI's `Eat Right India' movement targets to promote safe and healthy food for everyone in an environmentally sustainable way. "It is a part of its mandate to provide safe and wholesome food for all citizens. This will improve the food safety ecosystems and lift the hygiene and health of our citizens," he said.

An official release said the key focus this year is the elimination of trans fats from the food supply chain. The minister said that trans fat is a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

"Eliminating CVD risk factor is especially relevant during COVID-19 as people with CVD are predisposed to have serious conditions having an impact on mortality," Harsh Vardhan said. The release said he reminded everyone of the government's effort to make India trans fat-free by 2022, a year ahead of WHO's target, in synergy with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India on 75 years of the country's independence.

It said trans fat is a major contributor to the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and is a food toxin present in Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (PHVOs) (for example vanaspati, shortening, margarine, etc.), baked and fried foods. Reiterating the game-changing potential of 'Eat Right India' and 'Fit India Movement', Harsh Vardhan said, "these two movements along with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission and other efforts of the Environment Ministry will improve the health of Indians and heal the environment."

He launched the Eat Right Creativity Challenge for schools which is a poster and photography competition and aims to promote healthy dietary habits. He also launched the 'Eat Smart City' (challenge) by FSSAI in partnership with Smart City Mission and The Food Foundation, UK which will create an environment of right food practices and habits in India's smart cities and can set an example for other cities to follow. He also launched a number of books/guidelines on the occasion. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata inaugurates several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the festivities. Banerjee has virtually inaugurated over 70 Durga Pujas acr...

Deposition of U.S. Homeland Security whistleblower unlikely before election, lawyer says

A whistleblower and former official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who alleges he was pressured to stop providing assessments of Russian electoral interference, will likely not be deposed by Congress before the Nov. 3 election...

Kolkata Port Trust to get fresh logo to go with new name

The Kolkata Port Trust, now rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, will on Saturday unveil a fresh logo which will go with the new name, officials said. The new logo will be unveiled at the closing ceremony of the 150-year celebra...

Video shows missile fired where Turkey cleared way for S-400 test, prompting U.S. warning

A missile was fired into the sky on Friday on Turkeys Black Sea coast where the military was expected to test its Russian-made S-400 defence systems, according to local video obtained by Reuters, drawing a strong warning from the U.S. State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020