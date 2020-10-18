Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses two lakh-mark with 672 fresh cases

The COVID-19 tally in Assam crossed the two lakh-mark on Saturday with 672 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 865, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The fresh infections have increased the northeastern state's caseload to 2,00,391.

Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Jorhat, two from Golaghat and one each from Sivasagar, Kamrup Rural, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Chirang, Sarma said. "Very sad and anguished to inform that 12 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease... My condolences to the family. We stand by you in this hour of grief," he said on Twitter.

The fatality rate in the state is currently at 0.43 per cent. The new cases included 149 from Kamrup Metropolitan, the minister said.

Assam conducted 23,129 tests during the day with a positivity rate of 2.78 per cent, he said. The recovery ratio among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 85.23 per cent.

Altogether 818 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,71,081. The state now has 28,442 active cases, which accounted for 14.19 per cent of the total caseload, while three migrated out.

The northeastern state has conducted 43,08,877 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, while the number of such clinical examinations per million is at 1,24,974. Meanwhile, 1,640 recovered patients have donated their plasma.