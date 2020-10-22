Left Menu
PM Modi to inaugurate 3 projects in Gujarat on October 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three projects in Gujarat on October 24, via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:37 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate 3 projects in Gujarat on October 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three projects in Gujarat on October 24, via video conferencing. Prime Minister will launch the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the farmers of Gujarat.

He will inaugurate the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. He will also inaugurate the Ropeway at Girnar on the occasion.

To provide day-time power supply for irrigation, the Gujarat Government under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had recently announced the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana'. Under this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 AM to 9 PM. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3500 crore for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. Prime Minister will also inaugurate Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1251 after the completion of the expansion project. The Institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world. PM Modi will inaugurate the Girnar ropeway in which initially, there will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of 8 people per cabin. A distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway. In addition to this, the ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain. (ANI)

