Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approvalReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 01:42 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.
Gilead said it expects to meet global demand for the drug in October. Remdesivir, previously granted emergency use approval to treat COVID-19, was one of the drugs used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection.
The company said it is now the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment in the United States.
